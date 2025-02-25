The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has extended its Help the Girl Child programme to Oguta in Imo State and Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, in a bid to promote education and empowerment for young girls in the region.

The initiative, aimed at educating and inspiring girls on the importance of education, self-worth, and confidence in pursuing their aspirations, was launched at the Oguta Civic Centre, where NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to human capital development.

Represented by the Director of Education, Health, and Social Services, Dr. George Uzowanne, Ogbuku pledged to provide essential educational materials, including U-lesson tablets, textbooks, exercise books, and desks.

He encouraged students to strive for academic excellence, noting that high achievers could qualify for the Commission’s prestigious postgraduate foreign scholarship programme.

Addressing the students, the NDDC Imo State Office Director, Dr. Kelechi Nwalue, urged them to stay focused on their studies and avoid social vices.

Similarly, Deputy Director of EHSS, Mrs. Chioma Nwakwue, emphasised self-confidence and discipline, encouraging the girls to respect others while boldly pursuing their education.

At the Bayelsa State event, Nwakwue reiterated the NDDC’s commitment to both infrastructure and human capital development.

“While the NDDC has been engaging in infrastructural projects across the region, it is equally important to educate and train individuals who will manage these developments. The Niger Delta girl child has dreams, and we must nurture these aspirations,” she said.

With the theme “Girl’s Vision for the Future,” the programme focused on shaping young girls’ ambitions and guiding them towards a promising future.

NDDC Bayelsa State Office Director, Godknows Alamieseigha, highlighted the social and cultural barriers girls in the region face.

He stressed that the initiative was designed to create awareness and empower them to take their rightful place in society.

A resource speaker at the event, Mrs. Maria Olodi, spoke on the significance of self-empowerment, stating:

“Empowerment gives you the authority to become stronger, more confident, and courageous. It enables the girl child to take control of her life and influence the direction of her future—whether at home, in school, or in society.”

Sessions also covered personal hygiene and strategies for navigating everyday challenges.

Beyond its education initiative, the NDDC also donated relief materials to the people of Oguta, presenting food supplies at the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Oguta, Eze Nnani Nzeribe.

A palace official, Mr. Ofili Ogene, received the items on behalf of the king and the community.

Speaking during the presentation, Uzowanne urged residents to maintain peace and unity for sustained development.

“The NDDC is working tirelessly to ensure peace and progress in the Niger Delta, and we need everyone’s cooperation to achieve our objectives,” he stated.

In response, the spokesperson for the Oguta monarch, Ogbuga Oduenyi Nduka, commended the NDDC for its goodwill, emphasising the importance of such support during critical periods.