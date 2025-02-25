Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has demanded the withdrawal of Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja from his ongoing trial over alleged $4.5bn and N2.8bn fraud.

Emefiele’s legal team, led by Olalekan Ojo (SAN), accused the judge of bias and urged him to recuse himself from further proceedings.

The request was made during Monday’s hearing at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter till February 26, 2025, to rule on whether he will withdraw from the case.

Emefiele is facing 19 counts bordering on abuse of office, receiving gratification, and corrupt demands, brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Initially, the EFCC filed 22 counts against Emefiele and a co-defendant, Henry Omoile.

However, on January 8, 2025, the court struck out four counts relating to abuse of office, assuming jurisdiction over the remaining charges.

During Monday’s proceedings, the seventh prosecution witness, Mr. John Adetola, testified that he collected $400,000 from John Ayoh and delivered it to Emefiele in his office.

The prosecution also sought to confirm WhatsApp messages said to have been printed from the phone of Omoile, Emefiele’s associate.

However, the defence objected, arguing that the document had only been admitted for identification and should not be used as evidence.

Despite the objection, Justice Oshodi allowed the witness to read from the document.

Emefiele’s lawyer, Ojo, strongly opposed the court’s decision, arguing that it indicated bias.

He demanded the judge’s withdrawal, stating, “A judge can be either consciously or unconsciously biased… At this stage, I urge the court to recuse itself.”

Omoile’s lawyer, Gbadamosi Kazeem (SAN), aligned with Ojo’s submission.

EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), opposed the application, describing it as a delay tactic.

He argued that the proceedings had been conducted fairly, and the defence had not provided evidence of bias.

“This proceeding has been conducted fairly and equitably. My Lordship has ruled against us many times. If the defence is dissatisfied, they know the appropriate legal channels to challenge the rulings,” Oyedepo said.

He further contended that such a request should be made formally, not orally.

“The application is intended to delay the matter, that is the only reasonable conclusion,” Oyedepo added.

Before the adjournment, Emefiele’s lawyer also sought leave to appeal the court’s earlier ruling on jurisdiction.

Justice Oshodi subsequently fixed February 26, 2025, to rule on the recusal request and other pending applications.