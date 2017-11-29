Newly-married Banky W mistakenly shares wife’s naked photos on Snapchat

Nigerian R&B singer, Bankole Wellington has mistakenly shared his wife, Nollywood actress, Adesua Wellington’s naked image online.

The nuptial journey between the singer, and the actress had their traditional marriage in Lagos two weeks ago before a blissful wedding in Cape Town, South Africa.

The couple, who met on the set of a Nollywood blockbuster, “The Wedding Party”, consummated their union at the weekend.

The singer mistakenly threw his wife’s nude photo into the internet and quickly removed it as fans react.

He wrote on the image, “My goodness. #Baad2017 The #AfterParty #MySAExperience.”