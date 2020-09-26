NFF snubs Finidi, appoints Amoo as Eaglets coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has overlooked Finidi George for the coaching role of the national U-17 and appointed Fatai Amoo instead as the national U-17 coach, Saturday PUNCH reports.

Finidi, who won the UEFA Champions League with Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam in 1995, had applied for the U-17 coaching job and was tipped to take over from Manu Garba, who was formerly in charge of the Golden Eaglets.

According to a statement by NFF’s spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, on Friday, Ladan Bosso, returns for a second stint as U-20 coach, after he led the Flying Eagles to Canada 2007 U20 World Cup.

He will be assisted by former Flying Eagles defender Oladuni Oyekale, Jolomi Alli (second assistant), Samaila Keshi (assistant coach/scout) and Suleiman Akanmu (goalkeeper coach).

Amoo will be assisted by Ahmed Dankoli, Nnamdi Onuigbo (second assistant),, Hassan Abdallah (assistant coach/scout), and Danlami Kwasau (goalkeeper coach).

Also, Christopher Danjuma retains his job as the Falconets coach and will be assisted by Moses Aduku, Bilkisu Tijani (second assistant), Charity Nwere Nnedinma (assistant coach/scout) and Audu Yahaya (goalkeeper coach).

The U-17 girls’ crew will be headed by Bankole Olowookere, with Queen Okpa (first assistant coach), Adanna Nwaneri (second assistant), Moroof Nojimu (assistant coach/scout), and Mohammed Abubakar Ndanusa (goalkeeper coach) as assistants.

The U-15 boys’ crew would be led by Haruna Ilerika, who has Bassey Patrick (first assistant), Olubunmi Haruna (second assistant), Mohammed Kachalla (assistant coach/scout), and Baruwa Olatunji (goalkeeper coach) as assistants.

Abdullahi Umar heads the crew for the U-13 boys, with Salisu Ibrahim (first assistant), Bamai Bukar (second assistant coach), Mohammed Kwairanga (third assistant), Ifeanyi Uba (assistant coach/scout) and Abubakar Abdullahi (goalkeeper coach) as assistants.

Meanwhile, the senior women’s team Super Falcon are still without a coach following the departure of Swede Thomas Dennerby last October.