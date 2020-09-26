Wilfred Ndidi out of action for three months, goes for surgery

Nigeria international and Leicester midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will undergo surgery to correct a groin problem and is expected to miss around 12 weeks of action.

This was revealed by Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers.

The midfielder suffered the injury in Leicester’s victory over Burnley over the weekend.

Ndidi was absent from the squad as the Foxes faced Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers also expressed concerns over Ndidi’s lengthy layoff.

“As suspected, the groin adductor has come away from the bone. Rodgers described it as nasty one saying surgery now is definitely needed.

He also said Ndidi’s upcoming absence is ‘unfortunate’ and admitted he will ‘be a miss’ for Leicester.

With Ndidi sidelined for 12 weeks, he would miss 11 Leicester matches and the club’s entire Europa League group stage matches.

The midfielder would also miss Nigeria’s matches against Ivory Coast, Tunisia, and both legs against Sierra Leone.