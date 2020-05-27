Nigerian children deserve best care, attention — Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said Nigerian children must be given all the necessary care and attention, especially quality education, that they require to attain their goals in life.

Gbajabiamila noted that in support of the age-long maxim that “children are the leaders of tomorrow,” concerted efforts must be done by all well-meaning Nigerians to achieve a better tomorrow for Nigerian children.

The Speaker, in celebrating with them on the 2020 edition of Children’s Day which is marked on May 27, noted that he would always champion the cause of the Nigerian children both in and outside the Parliament and outside.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, said Nigerian children had a lot of potential that must be carefully harnessed through good education and training.

He said the country cannot set aside May 27 every year to celebrate children without taking decisive action to better their lives.

The Speaker, therefore, said all policies, including legislative framework, must be put in place to give qualitative education to Nigerian children to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

He stated that the House, under him, would stop at nothing in supporting any policy that would promote the rights of the Nigerian child, including their inalienable right to a good education.

The Speaker also called on governments at all levels to come up with programmes and policies that would promote the rights and education of the children.

He equally called on parents to be responsible and responsive in taking good care and training of their children so that the country would be better for it in future