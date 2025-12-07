.Nigerians have called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission, and human rights organisations to probe allegations of unlawful detentions, extrajudicial killings, and torture by the Imo State Police Command’s anti-kidnapping unit, popularly known as the Tiger Base Unit.

The calls followed demands for justice by the family of Levi Opara, a businessman who reportedly died under suspicious circumstances while in the custody of the unit.

It was gathered that the 46-year-old father of five, from Emekuku in Owerri North Local Government Area, was arrested on October 15, 2023, following a “domestic misunderstanding” with his wife.

The family alleged that despite their efforts to secure his release, he was found dead on October 18, 2023, with conflicting accounts of his final moments. – Punch.