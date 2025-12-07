The Imo State Government on Saturday sealed a hotel and private mortuary in Umuhu Autonomous Community, Ngor-Okpala, after discovering decomposed and mutilated corpses in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.

The operation was part of a crackdown on kidnapping and violent crimes along the Owerri–Aba Expressway, led by the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, alongside other stakeholders.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry.

According to the PPRO, the operation was based on credible intelligence regarding a suspected criminal, Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, who remains at large.

During the operation, Henry said, “A hotel and a private mortuary owned by the suspect, allegedly used by kidnappers and violent criminals, were inspected.

“At the mortuary, decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.

“Following these discoveries, both the hotel and mortuary were sealed on the directive of the State Government. The suspect’s residence was also searched, and crucial exhibits were recovered.”

The police added that the Commissioner of Police assured the public that all accomplices would be identified and brought to justice.

“Stanley Morocco Oparaugo has been declared WANTED. Anyone with useful information should contact the nearest police station.

“Maximum security has been deployed along the Owerri–Aba Expressway,” the statement said.

The command assured travellers during the holidays of its commitment to their safety.