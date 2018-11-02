Nigeria’s economy looks good now, my govt will make it better – Buhari

…Nigerians enjoying improved governance under Buhari, says Aisha

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday in Abuja that his administration would continue to implement policies that would make Nigeria’s economy, which already looked good, better.

Speaking at an audience with Mr Jesper Kamp, the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Nigeria, President Buhari said Nigeria welcomed further strengthening of relations with countries, especially in the areas of agriculture and trade.

President Buhari told the Danish Ambassador he was pleased that relations between Nigeria and Denmark have remained strong; noting that in the economic sphere there is still some more work to do.

‘‘The Nigerian economy is looking good and we look forward to making it better,’’ the President told the Danish Ambassador after receiving his Letter of Credence.

President Buhari who also received Letters of Credence from Major General (Retd) Waqar Kingravi, the new High Commissioner of Pakistan to Nigeria, Mr Babacar Ndiaye, the new Ambassador of Senegal to Nigeria and Mr Vyacheslav Beskosky, the new Ambassador of Belarus to Nigeria, told them that Nigeria valued the existing cordial and friendly relations with their countries.

The President described the long-standing military cooperation between Nigeria and Pakistan as very commendable and beneficial to both countries.

‘‘Given the vast experience of the Pakistani military, your commitment in assisting us to develop our military is commendable,’’ he told the Pakistani High Commissioner:

The Nigerian leader recounted that as a former military officer, several of his colleagues who trained in Pakistan still have very fond memories of the country.

Receiving the Senegalese Ambassador, President Buhari commended President Macky Sall of Senegal for his roles in the progress achieved in the political process in Guinea Bissau.

Noting that he was aware of the economic progress taking place in Senegal, President Buhari stressed the need for stability in the West African region to ensure rapid socio-economic development, particularly in the key areas of education, health and infrastructure.

‘‘The bigger we are the bigger the problems, so we must continue to do our best to surmount our challenges in the region,’’ President Buhari, who is also the current Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government, told the Senegalese envoy.

In his audience with the Belarus Ambassador, President Buhari harped on the need for improved economic ties, while commending the Eastern European country for accommodating international students from Nigeria in their tertiary institutions.

The President wished the four Ambassadors very successful tenures, reiterating Nigeria’s commitment to continue to partner with their countries in areas of mutual concerns.

Meanwhile, wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has said that Nigeria currently enjoys improved governance under President Muhammadu Buhari.

She, however, said artistes should partly take credit for the feat because of their support for the President and his administration.

According to a statement by her spokesman, Suleiman Haruna, the President’s wife spoke during the presentation of “Sakamakon Chanji”, a song in support of Buhari by Northern Nigeria Music Artistes at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday evening.

“I can safely say that you all have done the needful and therefore you are partly to take credit for the improved governance that Nigeria is enjoying today,” Mrs. Aisha Buhari was quoted as saying.

She noted that it is important to honour the artistes because their contributions to the success of the government cannot be quantified.

She urged the artistes to continue to use their talent and popularity to mobilise Nigerians towards unity, peace, tolerance, and productivity.

Mrs. Buhari also urged them to always speak against vices that destroy societies like drug abuse, human trafficking and child abuse.

Mrs. Buhari expressed the conviction that the song, “Sakamakon Chanji”, is a true compliment to the present administration, as it highlights various visionary projects being undertaken and the impact that the projects are making.

She said it was important that citizens know what their elected government is doing to improve their lives.

Mrs. Buhari also seized the opportunity of the event to honour some of the artistes for using their various talents and contributions in propagating the success of government.

“We are celebrating artistes because they celebrated our President at various points in his political career; and to a large extent, they represent the resilient Nigerian masses that protected the President and his votes until he achieved success,” she said.

The event was honoured with a brief appearance by President Muhammadu Buhari.