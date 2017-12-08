NJC sacks Justice Ademola for misconduct, shuns resignation letter

The National Judicial Court (NJC) said on Thursday that it had recommended Justices Adeniyi Ademola and Segun Tokode, both of the Federal High Court, for compulsory retirement over acts of misconduct.

This was despite the fact that Justice Ademola claimed to have voluntarily resigned on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Justice Ademola has tendered his letter of voluntary retirement from the bench of the Federal High Court.

The judge was due for his statutory retirement in March 2018 but suddenly turned in his letter of resignation dated December 6, 2017 on Thursday.

Although his one-paragraph letter was received at the Office of the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on December 7 (Thursday), the letter stated that his retirement took effect from December 6 (Wednesday).

The letter did not disclose the reason for the judge’s decision.