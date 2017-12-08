Nigeria Police promote 243 senior officers (Full list)

The Police Service Commission, PSC, on Thursday, announced the promotion of 243 senior police officers.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, the commission’s spokesperson, on Thursday evening.

Read the statement below:

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES PROMOTION OF 2 CPs TO AIG, 6 ACTING CPs, 15 DCPs TO CP, 54 ACPs, 1 ACTING DCP TO DCPAND 165 CSPs TO ACP

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion and confirmation of acting appointments of 250 senior Police officers. These were some of the high points of the Commission’s 24th Plenary Meeting held in Abuja from the 5th to 7thDecember 2017 and presided over by its Chairman, Sir Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police.

The Commission approved the promotion of CP Etop John James and CP Rasheed Olatunde Akintunde to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG.

It also confirmed the acting appointments of CP Donald Awunah, former Force Public Relations Officer and former CP Akwa Ibom State Command, now at the Police Academy Wudil, Kano; CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, Cross Rivers State Command; CP Garba Umar, Anambra State Command; CP Bello Ahmed; CP Imohimi Edgal, Lagos State Command and CP Ali Janga, Kogi State Command.

The Commission approved the promotion of 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police.

They include Omololu Shamsiden Bishi, presently at the Nigerian Defence College, Abuja, He was former DCA Ogun State Command, former DC, CID, Iyaganku, Ibadan and Area Commander, Mushin, Lagos State; Isaac Olutayo Akimoyede also at the Defence College and former DC, Benue State; Aminu Pai Saleh; Makama Hamisu Usman; Mobolaji Olaniyi Fafowora; Igbodo David; Dajuma Mohammed Ibahim; Okon Etim Ene; Abang B. John; Aminu Koji Kwambe; Felix Gochuk Gani; Ibrahim Sabo Umar; Joseph Gobum Mukan; Wakil Mohammed and Abdullahi Yerima Ibrahim.

Ag Deputy Commissioner of Police Habu Sani Ahmadu’s appointment was confirmed while 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners.

The new Deputy Commissioners include Fausat Oduwole Azeez; Presley Onitsha Dode; Adepoju Ayinde Ilori, Area Commander Ughelli, Delta State Command; Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju, Area Commander Metro, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Command and Ambrose Sunny Onah of Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 164 Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and 8 Deputy Superintendents of Police to the rank of Superintendent.

Chairman of the Commission, Sir, Mike Okiro, congratulated the newly promoted Officers and charged them to continue to discharge their duties with respect to the rule of law and fear of God.

He said the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force are regular and guided by merit, seniority and availability of vacancies.

The Deputy Commissioners of Police were subjected to an interactive session with Members of the Commission where they were drilled on what was expected of them as Commissioners of Police.

The promotions have been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for implementation in a letter signed by Mr. Musa Istifanus, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission. – Premium Times.