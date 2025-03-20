The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to investigate the delay in payments to beneficiaries of the Household Uplifting Programme under the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Abass Adigun at a plenary session presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Presenting his motion, Adigun recalled that the programme was conceived as part of the Federal Government’s larger growth and social inclusion strategies aimed at addressing key social concerns in the country.

He informed his colleagues that in August 2024, nominees for the programme were informed they would receive ₦50,000 each for three months, with details submitted to the National Cash Transfer Office.

He observed that the payment was to be made directly to nominees’ bank accounts to cushion economic hardship.

The lawmaker, however, expressed concerns that some nominees received payments months after submission, while others have not, and that the National Cash Transfer Office has not responded to the delay.

The House consequently ordered its Committee on Humanitarian Affairs to investigate the matter and report within four weeks for further legislative action.