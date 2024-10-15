Professor Sani Abubakar Lugga, the 5th Wazirin Katsina, has called on the northern region to unite and prepare for self-determination, much like their southern counterparts.

Speaking at a community engagement event organized by the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) in Katsina, Lugga stressed the need for northerners to brace themselves for the possibility of separation from Nigeria, reflecting on the persistent calls for secession from the South.

Lugga lamented the lack of unity among northerners in defending their rights, contrasting it with the determination of groups like the Biafrans.

He urged the North to learn from the proactive measures taken by southern states, particularly in addressing security challenges.

He noted that while the security situation in the South is less severe, they have formed regional security forces like Amotekun, while the North remains passive.

Referencing historical concerns, Lugga highlighted the apprehension of early Nigerian leaders about the amalgamation of the North and South, a union that, he argued, remains fragile.

He warned that without preparation, the North could struggle to survive should the South succeed in breaking away.

CNG’s National Coordinator, Jamilu Charanchi, also emphasized the urgency of community-led actions to address Nigeria’s socioeconomic and security challenges.

He criticized the country’s leadership for prioritizing elections over the nation’s future and urged communities to take charge of their destinies through collective action.