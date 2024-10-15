The South-East Business and Investment Summit (SEBIS) Group, has unveiled strategic initiatives aimed at transforming the South-East region into a thriving economic powerhouse.

Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, Executive Secretary of SEBIS, who unveiled the plan in Abuja on Monday, decried that despite excelling in human development indicators such as low poverty rates and high per capita GDP, the South-East is yet to capitalize on its substantial human and material capital.

Okwenna lamented that prominent markets in the region, like Onitsha and Aba, once vibrant commercial hubs, have lost their preeminence, prompting local entrepreneurs to seek opportunities elsewhere due to perceived better conditions in other regions.

He called for an urgent need to revitalize the region, noting that while the South-East has the highest concentration of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, these businesses often struggle due to lack of government support, high interest rates, and inadequate infrastructure.

In light of these challenges, the ES noted the the group is launching a comprehensive initiative aimed at fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors.

He said the effort will focus on: Promoting business and investment opportunities to stimulate regional growth; Strengthening partnerships among South-East states, development partners, and private sector entities and enhancing support for MSMEs and startups through capacity building and financial education.

Also, is to Attract foreign direct investment (FDI) by improving the ease of doing business.

“Our mission is to develop a partnership of strategic stakeholders from diverse sectors and backgrounds to promote businesses and investments that will stimulate the economy of the South-East, Nigeria.

“SEBIS will bring together more than 1000 businessmen and women, investors and change makers from across the globe and other 10,000 participants who will join the Summit virtually.

“This will make it the most important business meeting in the South-East of Nigeria and the source of inspiration for transformation of corporate business investment activities in the South-East,” Okwenna said.