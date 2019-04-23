NSCDC: Gana sends delegation to Gombe over ECWA Church tragedy

April 23, 2019 0

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has sent a high powered delegation to condole with the government and people of Gombe State over the death of members of Boys’ Brigade of ECWA Church, Bamusa, Barunde, Madaki, and St Peter’s Anglican Church in the State in which NSCDC official and a Police Officer were involved.

Gana, who is away to attend to the International Civil Defence Meeting abroad has ordered investigation into the tragedy and order the Commandant of the Corps in the state take necessary actions.

The Commandant General further assured the general public of his readiness to personally handle the case on his return from his official trip.

