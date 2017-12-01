NULGE verdict: Council boss lauds Ugwuanyi on payment of salaries, pensions

The Transition Committee Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area in Enugu State, Hon. John Ezeh has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the recent verdict by the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), which listed Enugu as one of the few states in the country that are “up-to-date in payment of workers’ salaries and pensions”.

The Committee Chairman said that the verdict demonstrated the governor’s visionary and innovative approach to governance borne out of his commitment to the welfare of the workers and the need to reactivate the state’s economy for the common good of the people of the state.

A recent media report stated that “according to the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), 23 states of the federation currently owed workers arrears of salaries ranging from one to 24 months, adding that “only states like Lagos, Anambra, Enugu, Bauchi among others are said to be up-to-date in payment of salaries and pensions.”

Reacting to the verdict, Hon. Eze added that Gov. Ugwuanyi deserves a wide commendation for his vision, innovation, accountability, fiscal discipline and sheer dexterity in managing the lean resources of the state, which he said made it possible for his administration to be up-to-date in payment of workers’ salaries and still execute numerous massive development projects, despite the nation’s economic woes and the glaring fact that Enugu State is third from the bottom of the federal allocation chart.

He stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi has written his name in gold as a great achiever and visionary leader whose purposeful and uncommon leadership style has entrenched peace and good governance in the state as well as brought enormous goodwill that has restored Enugu’s pride of place as the historical capital of the South East region.

“Your Excellency, this well deserved verdict by NULGE did not come as a surprise. This is because your well detailed and people-oriented programmes anchored on infrastructural development, good governance, economic growth, empowerment, urbanization, rural expansion, entrepreneurship, etc, speak volume and clearly show that governance in Enugu State hasn’t only been seamless but very pragmatic, robust and progressive.

“We are therefore not in doubt of where we will be tomorrow. In our noble state, you have instituted a most dynamic and purposeful leadership, creating the Enugu State of our dreams; the Enugu State we crave and the Enugu State we deserve”, the Chairman said.

While appreciating the governor, on behalf of the people of Enugu North L.G.A for “the various developmental legacy projects Your Excellency and his team have executed in the council area”, he added that the ongoing reconstruction of the Ekochin-Ngwo-Miliken Hill-New Market road, which he said was 65 percent completed, goes a long way to attest to the governor’s commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the area in particular and the state in general.

“In following your footsteps and leadership style, we in Enugu North have been able to initiate and complete some projects in Enugu North LGA within the short time we have been in office.

“There is the ongoing completion work on the Aguowo Health center, the ultra-modern Park and Shopping Mall at Aria market, the 1km road at Idume-Hilltop community, Restoration of Power at Council Headquarters that has been without power for almost two years, Local Government intervention on the New Market-Military cemetery/Civil Defense Road, Local Government intervention at Abakiliki Road, GRA, Enugu, Commencement of supply of drugs to Health centers, among others.

“Thank you His Excellency for the enthusiasm and practicality you brought to bear on governance in Enugu State”, Hon. Ezeh further stated.