Okada ban: Lagos govt deploys 65 buses to ease city travels

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the management of Lagos Bus Services Limited to deploy a fleet of 65 buses along major routes from Monday, to provide succour and ameliorate the hardship commuters might face as a result of the restriction order on the operators of motorcycles and tricycles in some parts of the State.

The new routes where the LBSL will extend its services from tomorrow and the specified transport fares are:

Ikeja – Ogba: N100 Berger – Ogba: N100 Ikeja – CMS: N200 Oshodi – Ajah: N500 Obalende – Ajah: N250 CMS – Ajah: N250 Inner Marina – Ajah: N250

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Idowu Oguntona, extending the services of the company to these locations would help reduce the vacuum created by the restriction order of Lagos State Government on Okada and Keke operators in some areas.

While maintaining that commuters will enjoy the pleasure and comfort of riding in the new buses along these routes, Oguntona disclosed that more buses will be deployed by the company in no distant time.