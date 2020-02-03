Ondo community laments incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen

Members of the Ebira community in Ondo State on Sunday called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to save them and their farmlands from incessant attacks by some Fulani herdsmen.

They alleged that no fewer than 20 members of the community had been wounded by the herders following the attacks.

The Chairman of the Ebira Farmers Association, Alhaji Amuju Ovoro, said Fulani herders attacked them on a regular basis.

“They invade our farm with their cows and uproot our crops, causing us great losses.

“As of today, 20 of our members have been hospitalised following attacks by Fulani herdsmen on our farms. Our crops are being destroyed, our water contaminated, the herdsmen will arm themselves with weapons in the night and embark on massive destruction of our farm crops and assault us.

“They even went to the extent of raping our women. We are pleading with the governor to rescue us.We have been operating in Ondo State for several decades without molestation from any quarter.”

Similarly, the President of the Ebira Community in the state, Alhaji Abdulsalam Dagana, urged the governor to swiftly intervene before things got out of hand.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Femi Joseph, said the matter had not been officially reported at the police command.