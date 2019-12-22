Okowa, Ihedioha, Ribadu pay tributes as Okonjo-Iweala buries father

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa; his Imo State counterpart, Emeka Ihedioha; and a former chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, have paid tributes to the late Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi Chukwuka Okonjo.

Also among dignitaries who paid tributes to the deceased were a former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, and the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke.

Okonjo, the father of a former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, died at 91 in September. He was buried on Saturday in his country home, Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

While sermonising during a thanksgiving service held for the deceased at the Immanuel Anglican Church, Ogwashi-Uku, the Bishop, Diocese of Asaba Anglican Communion, Justus Mogekeu, described the late Okonjo as “a man of many ideas.”

He admonished people to live right and impact others positively in order to attract the mercies of God, even at death.

“We have the duty to live right because we can only be assured of eternal rest with God based on how we lived our lives,” he said.

The priest further described the late Okonjo as a loving man who achieved a lot both in academic and business.

Also while commiserating with the Okonjo family and Ogwashi-Uku community, Okowa said the late monarch gave his life and time to the promotion of peaceful coexistence and development of education in several parts of the world. – Punch.