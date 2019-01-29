Reps pass 2019 budget for second reading

The House of Representatives has passed the 2019 Appropriation Bill for the second reading.

The lawmakers passed the bill on Tuesday during plenary, which was presided over by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

It may be recalled that the Federal Government had proposed a budget of N8.83trn for 2019 fiscal year. And in December, he presented the budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Before its passage, Dogara had put the bill to vote, sequel to which he referred it to the standing committees, led by the Committee on Appropriations, for further legislative action.