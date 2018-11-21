Oshiomhole, Akpabio make surprise appearances at GEJ book launch

The National Chairman of the All Progress Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday made an appearance at the formal presentation of the book ‘My Transition Hours’ by former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.

Also at the event is former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Others in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari, former Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalam Abubakar, former Vice President Namadi Sambo and Former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma.

Others are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, General TY Danjuma, Governors of Rivers, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Cross River, Delta and Abia States, as well as the National Chairman of the PDP Uche Secondus.