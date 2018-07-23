Over 5,000 Nigerian doctors in South Africa – Envoy

The Consul General of Nigeria in South Africa, Mr Godwin Adama, says about 5,000 Nigerian medical practitioners are contributing to the development of the health sector in South Africa.

Adama made this known in a statement issued by the Vice Consul, Information, and Culture, Mr. David Abraham, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

The Consul General, who made this known when Nigerian Doctors’ Forum South Africa, led by its Secretary-General, Dr Emeka Ugwu, visited him at the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg said the medical practitioners were in various teaching, public and private hospitals in South Africa.

This shows that virtually every hospital in South Africa has a sizeable number of Nigerian doctors; and this includes teaching, public and private hospitals.

“What this means is that Nigerian doctors and other professionals are constantly adding value to the system and this cannot be over-emphasised,’’ he said.

“South Africa is replete with many Nigerian professionals who are contributing to the economic development in both public and private sectors in the country.

“Unfortunately, this has been either not reported at all or grossly under-reported.

“It is in this light that Nigerian professionals in South Africa have determined that they will no longer sit by and allow their numerous contributions undermined and eroded by negative publicity,” he said.

Adama said that Nigerian Doctors in South Africa had been involved in medical outreaches, where they rendered health services to the less privileged members of the society, particularly to the Nigerian nationals.

He said that the consulate would continue to celebrate Nigerian medical doctors and other professionals in South Africa.

He reiterated that the consulate would continue to partner all Nigerian Associations in South Africa to advance the wellbeing and welfare of Nigerians in that country.

“We, therefore, use this medium to call on all our nationals to emulate the professionals and continue to be law-abiding,” he said.

Earlier, the Secretary-General of the Forum informed the consulate about its activities and the need to continue to render improved services in the South African health sector.