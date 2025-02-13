Nigerian Grammy Award-winning singer and producer, Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems, has become the first African female to join the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s San Diego Football Club.

The American club announced on Wednesday, February 12, that Tems, through her company The Leading Vibe, is now its partner.

In 2021, Tems partnered with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm known for its involvement in NBA Africa’s strategic investment group.