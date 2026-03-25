The Peoples Democratic Party has commenced a fresh reconciliation process aimed at uniting aggrieved factions within the party.

The Tanimu Turaki (SAN)-led National Working Committee, backed by PDP governors, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, noting that early efforts were already yielding results.

Turaki said, “From last night and this morning, the reconciliation is yielding some results.”

He explained that the move followed an advisory by the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, urging parties in the dispute to explore reconciliation.

“In obedience to the advisory of the Court of Appeal… the Board of Trustees… constituted a high-powered committee to interface with our estranged party members, with a view to resolving outstanding issues and repositioning the party for the elections,” he said.

Turaki added that the National Working Committee had taken initial steps to demonstrate good faith, including postponing key meetings and reducing tensions.

“In furtherance of this, the National Working Committee immediately issued a notice postponing the National Executive Committee and National Caucus meetings… We also de-escalated combative communication on all fronts,” he said.

He, however, noted a lack of reciprocity from the opposing faction, stating that “what we have witnessed instead is the weaponisation of hurtful rhetoric and the issuance of derogatory statements.”

Despite this, Turaki said both sides were making progress toward a resolution.

“I can unequivocally confirm that, as of today, leaders on both sides have broken the ice and are exploring various pathways towards a lasting resolution,” he said, urging supporters to “de-escalate high-tempered communications and actions.”

He assured party members that the PDP would participate in the upcoming elections.

“To all aspirants… we assure you that… our party will field candidates for all elective offices,” he said.

Turaki emphasised the importance of unity, saying, “We have confidence that we can still work together and that this reconciliation will work… if you have a pathway to winning the peace without necessarily going to war, why not take peace and forego the war?”

He also disclosed that contentious elements hindering peace had been identified.

“From last night, these two elements have been identified and flushed out in the discussions between the two sides,” he said.

On the legal disputes, he said court cases would be withdrawn once an agreement is reached.

“As soon as we reach agreeable terms… we will willingly withdraw all cases… to give peace a chance. All cases will give way for peace,” he said.

Turaki added that the party was ready to make concessions.

“We are willing to bend as far as our necks and backs allow… PDP will not die. Everything possible will be done to make this reconciliation work,” he said.

The reconciliation follows nearly a year of internal crisis that split the PDP into two factions.

The governors’ camp, backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, held a convention on November 16 in Ibadan, where Turaki and others were elected into the National Working Committee.

In response, the Nyesom Wike-led faction set up a 13-member National Caretaker Working Committee in December, appointing Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as Acting National Secretary.

On March 9, the Court of Appeal upheld a Federal High Court ruling nullifying the Ibadan convention and the election of Turaki and other officials for violating the Electoral Act, the Nigerian Constitution, and the PDP Constitution.

However, another Court of Appeal panel in Ibadan directed parties to explore an amicable settlement.

Although both factions have recently shown signs of reconciliation, lingering disagreements over the convention and new positions by stakeholders indicate that the peace process remains ongoing.