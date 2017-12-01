Appeal Court affirms Tambuwal as Sokoto State governor

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants, Senator Umar Dahiru and Aliyu Abubakar Sanyinna, challenging the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The lead judgement by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim yesterday held that the plaintiffs failed to prove the allegation of substantial non-compliance in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary.

The appellate court, therefore, ruled that the appeal lacked merit and awarded N100,000 cost against the applicants.

Sen. Dahiru and Sanyinna filed the appeal challenging the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which in June dismissed the suit on the ground that they could not prove the allegations of irregularities in the primary.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole had ruled that even if the applicants had succeeded in proving that there were irregularities in the December 2014 primary, the court could not grant the reliefs since it was not an election petitions tribunal and therefore lacked jurisdiction.

Counsel to the appellants, Roland Otaru (SAN) had asked the appeal court to remove Governor Tambuwal as governor on the grounds that he was not lawfully and validly elected as the APC candidate for the 2015 governorship election.

However, the APC counsel, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), asked the court to dismiss the suit for lacking in merit. He said the appellants were inconsistent in their pleadings, having allegedly claimed that there was no primary election conducted and in another averment established that not all the authentic delegates were accredited for the primary election.