The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially confirmed Umar Damagum as its substantive National Chairman.

At its 102nd National Executive Committee meeting on Monday, the party resolved that Damagum, who has served as Acting National Chairman for over a year, be elevated to substantive Chairman ahead of the National Elective Convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The PDP’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, administered the oath of office to him.