Super Eagles striker and Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface has ordered football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano to take down a recent post about his failed transfer.

Boniface was on the brink of a move to Serie A giants AC Milan after weeks of links and club-to-club discussion; however, over the weekend, the Italian giant called off the deal after the Nigerian international failed to pass medical.

Transfer specialist Romano broke the story, leading to a series of discussions in Nigeria. Punch Metro reported that, days to, the medical veteran Italian coach, Fabio Capello, criticised the move to sign Boniface over some perceived issues.

The transfer was, however, called off despite a verbal agreement for a €5 million loan fee and €24 million buy-back clause between Leverkusen and Milan in the last 48 hours. The striker has since returned to Germany, as there’s still no green light on the move.

“AC Milan call Victor Boniface deal off as Nigerian striker did not pass the medical tests. Despite verbal agreement for €5m loan fee and €24m buy clause with the player in Milano in the last 48h, the deal was called off due to medical. Boniface, returning to Germany today(Sunday),” Romano tweeted.

The news generated numerous reactions, including those from critics, which attracted Boniface’s response on his social media handle, “Clowns everywhere,” he wrote.

However, Romano reposted his comment as his statement concerning the collapsed deal. ” Victor Boniface’s statement after AC Milan deal collapsed due to his medical ‘Clowns everywhere’”.

Boniface, on Monday morning, directed Romano to delete the post, emphasising that his remark was unrelated to the collapsed transfer involving AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.

He wrote, “Don’t make this a big issue. This is about some Nigerian media. This has nothing to do with my transfer, ok. You have to delete that statement. This has nothing to do with Milan or Leverkusen.”