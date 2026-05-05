Mahmud Sadis Buba has announced his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat of Sabon Gari federal constituency of Kaduna State in 2027.

Buba, 30, made the declaration in a post shared on his verified Facebook page on Monday, where he revealed that he had obtained his nomination and Expression of Interest forms ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“Today, I humbly announce that I have obtained my nomination form to contest for the House of Representatives, Sabon Gari Federal Constituency,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Buba highlighted his rise from modest beginnings as a driver, noting that his experience has reinforced his belief in equal opportunity.

“From my beginnings as a driver to this moment, my journey has been built on hard work, resilience, and the belief that every individual, no matter their background, can rise to serve,” he stated.

The aspirant pledged to prioritise transparent and people-oriented representation if elected, emphasising his commitment to addressing the needs of constituents.

“I am stepping forward with a clear vision: to represent the people of Sabon Gari with honesty, dedication, and true leadership. Your voice will be heard, your concerns will matter, and together we will work towards real development and opportunities for all,” Buba said.

He further framed his ambition as a collective movement rather than a personal pursuit.

“This campaign is not just about me, it is about us, our future, and the progress of our constituency,” he added.

Buba also called on residents of the constituency to support his candidacy as the political process unfolds.

“I ask for your support, your prayers, and your trust as we begin this journey together. Sabon Gari, let’s rise as one,” he concluded.