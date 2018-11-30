Police begin recruitment for constables

The Nigeria Police has rolled out a new advertisement asking Nigerians aged between 18 and 25 years old to apply for positions of constable.

The advertisement did not indicate how many positions are available, unlike the previous recruitment several years ago, when the Force recruited 10,000 men and women across cadres.

The new move comes after President Muhammadu Buhari approved a new condition of service for policemen, including generous housing allowances.

According to the police, eligible applicants must hold O’Level certificate with five credits and at least a pass in English and Mathematics, at not more that two sittings.

Candidates must not be shorter than 1.67 metres, if they are men and 1.64 metres if they are women. Men who are applying must also have a minimum chest measurement of 34 inches.

They must also be of good character and not have speech impediment, knock knees, bow legs, flat feet, deformed hands and bent knees, defective eyesight and protruding navel.

Female applicants must not be pregnant and all applicants must be free from any form of financial embarrassment.