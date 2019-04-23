Police foil pro-Dasuki protest in Sokoto

The police have foiled a planned procession to demand the release of a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in Sokoto.

The convener of the protest, Abdulsamad Dogondaji, told Daily Trust that the protest was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 23 before it was averted by the Police.

According to him, the police denied them permission on the ground of the prevailing security situation in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police told us that the tension is still high following the recently conducted rerun election in the state and that they would give a chance to any breach of peace and order in the state.

“But we are planning a peaceful protest and that was why we wrote them seeking their permission and protection,” he said. When contacted, the spokesman of the command, Muhammad Sadiq, said they were denied permission to protest because of the security situation in the state.