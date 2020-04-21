Police nab 50 Ebonyi youths over protests against Okada ban, curfew

The Ebonyi State Police Command and the COVID-19 Taskforce in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state have arrested over 50 irate youths and impounded 37 motorcycles.

The youths were arrested while protesting against the state government ban on commercial motorcycle (popularly known as Okada) operations and the curfew imposed against alleged illegal entry into the state through the boundaries, on Monday.

Briefing journalist in his office at Afikpo North Local Government Area Secretariat, the council Chairman, Mr Ogbonnaya Enyim, said that the youths, mostly okada operators, numbering over 100, had on Monday, stormed the popular Eke market to protest the ban on commercial motorcycle operation and the curfew imposed by the state government.

He said he ordered the arrest of the youths following security reports that they were armed with dangerous weapons and were eager to disrupt the peace of the area.

Enyim said, “Shortly after they were arrested and their motorcycle impounded, the youths went back and organized themselves again and came in their numbers with more dangerous weapons.

“I had to immediately alert the security agencies in the local government and they came with their Hilux Van and made more arrest.

The irate youths were taken to the station and were detained to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to disobey the state government directive.

“What the state government is doing is for the safety and wellbeing of the generality of the state. There have been cases of the virus in Enugu which is our neighbouring state and the state Governor is working round the clock to ensure that the virus does not spread to the state.

“We are currently compiling the list of okada operators and the poor in the council area for them to benefit from the State and Federal Government palliatives. It is expected that by next week the list must have been completed and submitted and I know that quite soon, they would receive the palliatives.”