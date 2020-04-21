COVID-19: Oyakhilome Foundation Innercity Missions supports Lagos with food items

The InnerCity Mission for Children, a non-governmental organization under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International, has donated food items to the Lagos state government to help soften the effects of the compulsory lockdown in the state which has affected many who survive through their daily means of sustenance.

The organization will also help the government in the distribution of the food items, targeting vulnerable children, households, and communities to help them cushion the effects of the government’s stay-at-home directive by government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Director of Innercity Mission for Children, Mrs. Omoh Alabi, who led the team to present the items to the state government was received by the Commissioner of Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal and the state’s commissioner for Wealth Creation Hon. (Mrs) Yetunde Arobieke at the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority office.

According to Mrs. Alabi, the organization decided to support the Lagos state government to cushion the effects of lockdown on Lagosians as the Coronavirus outbreak has affected all areas of human endeavor.

She further said the founder of the InnerCity Mission for Children, Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome is committed to working with the government to ensure that efforts to combat the virus are not made in vain by those who may be driven to the streets as a result of hunger.

In her words, “We deem it necessary, as a faith-based organisation to lend our own support for the laudable efforts of the government to cushion the unsettling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on many families in Lagos State.

“As a caring organisation we realized that we cannot be indifferent to the plight of many challenged masses of the state. We are trying to stretch out a hand of kindness to those who ordinarily will not have anyone to care for them,” she stated.

“Our goal is to ensure that indigent children and families are safe and fed even as the world fights against Covid19. As we reach out to these needy with food supplies, it is our prayer that soon we will be able to put this behind us and our cities will return back to normal,” she added.

Receiving the relief materials on behalf of the Lagos State Government, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal, commended the Innercity Mission for Children for the kind gesture.

Two thousand families are to benefit from the 1st phase of the InnerCity Mission’s emergency food distribution as part of palliatives for the lockdown to prevent spread of the coronavirus. In the end, 20,000 families would have been supported in Lagos alone.

Speaking further, Mrs. Alabi said: “the 2000 families are from 27 inner city communities and 10 vulnerable orphanages in Lagos who have been adversely affected by the recent preventive measures of the lockdown.”

“Our distribution has commenced in earnest in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture to deprived families in communities such as Majindu, Oworo, Makuko, Ajegunle, Iwaya, Haruna, Kosofe communities to mention a few.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Rose, a mother of three expressed her gratitude as she collected her food parcel.

She said: “I was not expecting food today because I didn’t know how to feed myself and my children, but I thank the Man of God, Pastor Chris and the InnerCity Mission for giving me food. Now I can feed my children.”

The InnerCity Mission for Children was birthed as a vision of the world-renowned Pastor and Philanthropist, Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome DSc DD to take action to meet the needs of indigent children and families. In his words, “The challenge of the poor is not just about their needs; we are equally meeting our own needs. It is in your interest to help the poor. We have a divine responsibility to God, to the Church and the society to reach children in our inner cities.”