Police officer allegedly kills man in Ogun

A yet-to-identified policeman attached to the Zonal Intervention Squad of the Zone 2 Police Command, was on Sunday, alleged to have shot dead a young man at Ifo area of the Ogun State.

The cop shot at the victim (name unknown) following an argument between them.

The ugly incident was said to have happened at Bus Stop area of the town and the development, it was gathered forced residents of the area to storm the major road in the town in protest of the killing.

Motorists travelling on the Lagos-Abeokuta highway were said to have had the feel of the incident following the blockage of the road, thereby halting vehicular movement for several hours.

Scores of residents according to a source were said to have been badly injured due to the incident.

The State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He told journalists that the policeman was said to be Zonal Intervention Squad at Obada Oko, in Abeokuta, but under the control of Zone 2.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police clarified that the officer was not a member of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as been peddled around.

The PPRO on a social media platform was quoted thus, “Please let us verify information before spreading it. The incident has nothing to do with SARS but men of Zonal Intervention Squad in Obada Oko and they are under Zone 2 command. Meanwhile, the case is under investigation and I can assure you that whoever is culpable will not go unpunished.”