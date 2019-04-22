Anambra govt set to relaunch ‘Operation Kpochapu’ against criminals

Following a renewed onslaught of criminals on Anambra state, the state government would soon launch the second edition of the Operation Kpochapu exercise.

Operation Kpochapu was the security exercise launched by Gov. Willie Obiano when he took over in his first tenure with which he cleared the state of robbers and criminal elects, putting the state on the books as the most secured state in the country.

Gov. Obiano who disclosed the plan for the second edition of the Operation Kpochapu when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late President General of Nimo, Chief Anthony Igboka and Nimo Community at late Igboka’s Country home, Nimo in Njikoka local government, said security remained one of the priorities of his administration.

The Governor who signed the condolence register assured Igboka family that the police and other law enforcement agencies were on top alert and committed to apprehending the perpetrators of the dastardly act of assassinating their breadwinner and leader of Nimo Community.

Reiterating that the state’s security architecture was still second to none among the comity of states in the country, he said: “the criminals must be apprehended no matter where they are hiding or how long it takes.”

Furthermore, he pointed out that there was no room for criminal elements to operate in the state, added that the Operation Kpochapu II exercise would go a long way to rid the state of pockets of criminal activities which gradually were rearing their ugly heads.

Speaking, the member representing Njikoka II Constituency at the State Assembly, Sir Pete Ibida said his Constituents and Nimo Community were grateful to the Governor for responding promptly, especially the N5 million reward he announced for anybody that would give useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators