Morayo Afolabi-Brown, the long-standing host of Your View and Managing Director of TVC Entertainment, has officially resigned from TVC Communications after 12 years with the network.

Her resignation was confirmed in a statement issued by Edward Akintara, TVC Manager, PR, Corporate Communications & Marketing, on Tuesday, stating that her last working day will be Thursday, August 29, 2025.

Morayo’s decision to step down, according to the network, is to enable her to pursue a long-held passion project she has nurtured over time.

“We celebrate her for the incredible impact she has made, not only on Your View, but also to millions of viewers across Nigeria and beyond,” the statement partly read.

The company acknowledged Morayo’s contributions to the growth and success of Your View, describing her departure as significant, but assured viewers of the show’s continuity and quality.

“Morayo will be dearly missed, however, the show remains strong and will continue to deliver the quality and relevance our audience has come to expect,” the statement added.

TVC Communications thanked Morayo for her years of service, describing her as a source of inspiration and wishing her success in her next chapter.

“Her legacy at TVC Communications will endure, and she will always remain a cherished member of the TVC family,” the company stated.