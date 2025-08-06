The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has dissociated itself from a planned protest scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Mr Ken Asogwa, the Senior Special Adviser on Media to the Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, said the party has no connection with the proposed protest.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to an invitation circulating in certain quarters regarding a purported protest scheduled to hold tomorrow, Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“This protest is allegedly being organised by some unknown individuals purportedly operating under the banner of the Labour Party.

“We wish to categorically state that the said protest is not sanctioned by the Labour Party.

“The organisers are unknown to the party’s leadership, and the action lacks the approval and backing of the party.

“The public is hereby put on notice that anyone participating in or promoting this protest is doing so without the consent of the Labour Party and should be regarded as an impostor.”

The party referenced INEC’s recent rejection of a list of candidates for upcoming national bye-elections and local council elections submitted by former chairman Julius Abure, and his group, describing the decision as a welcome development.

“The Labour Party received that decision with relief, knowing that INEC, as a responsible electoral umpire, would eventually proceed to accept and publish the authentic list submitted by the current, lawful leadership of the party,” the statement said.

It further urged INEC to stand firm and continue to ignore what it described as the “desperate antics” of individuals whose tenure expired on June 8, 2023, and whose exit was confirmed by the Supreme Court in its judgment of April 4, 2025.

“While we await INEC’s timely action in publishing the valid list of candidates submitted by the legitimate party leadership, we also call on the commission to give full effect to the said Supreme Court ruling by updating its official portal and other platforms to reflect the correct leadership of the Labour Party in line with the court’s judgment,” the party added.

The party called on security agencies to take note of the situation and warned that those organising the protest should not be treated as representatives of the Labour Party.

“These persons planning to stage a protest at INEC headquarters on August 6, 2025, are not representatives of the Labour Party.

“They are political impersonators and mischief-makers, and should be treated as such.

“We call for their immediate arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law,” the statement concluded.