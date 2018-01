The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is currently underway at the Council Chmber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and several ministers in attendance, commenced at 11:00a.m.

Recall that President Buhari returned from Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, on Tuesday, where he attended the 30th session of the Africa Union summit.