Presidency to air documentary on first term of Pres. Buhari

The Media and Publicity Department of the State House says it has put together a 58-minute documentary on the efforts of the President Buhari administration in tackling the challenges it met on the ground.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to the presidential aide, the documentary, entitled, ‘FIRST TERM OF PRESIDENT BUHARI: IS CHANGE HERE?’, gives more insight into various attempts by the administration to make Nigeria a better place.

“It is made up of interviews from officials of the administration with first-hand information on how the challenges are being tackled.

“This documentary will air on Channels Television on Jan. 1, 2019 (New Year Day) between 8 and 9 p.m. and on the Network Service of the NTA on Jan.