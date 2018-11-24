Rescuers pull 11 from rubble as five-storey building collapses in Rivers

The Rivers State government has confirmed the rescue of 11 persons from a collapsed five-storey building, which is under construction in Port Harcourt.

Many are feared still trapped under the rubbles.

The collapsed building, which was proposed to be a seven-storey building, was located along Woji Road, GRA Phase 2, opposite De Planet Lounge, in the state capital.

TheState Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, confirmed the incident Friday evening.

“I confirm that a multiple story building under construction at Woji Road, GRA Phase 2 (opposite De Planet Lounge), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has collapsed”, Okah stated.

“Cause of collapse is still speculative, but Rivers State government has since activated all emergency services to rescue those trapped in the debris.

“As at now, about 11 persons have been rescued alive, while efforts are intensified to rescue the rest. Will keep you updated on developments”, Okah disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, said the command got the report with shock.

Omoni said the command had immediately mobilised rescue team to the site, adding that efforts were on to rescue the victims.