174 Nigerians arrive from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency has received another batch of 174 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 1.10am on Friday.

They were brought back in an Al-Buraq Airlines Boeing 737-8000 aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG by the International Organisation for Migration and the European Union under the Assisted Voluntary Return Programme.

The returnees were received by NEMA and other government agencies, including the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, South-West Zonal Office, Mr. Segun Afolayan, said the agency profiled the returnees that comprised of 61 female adults, four female children and eight female infants.

Afolayan said the returnees also included 91 male adults, six male children and four male infants along with an unaccompanied male child.

He said among the returnees were 10 families and three pregnant women.