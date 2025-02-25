Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, of leading plot to tarnish his reputation because of his 2031 Presidential ambition.

He spoke in an interview with Arise TV on Monday.

The former Minister of FCT alleged that Ribadu was collaborating with Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to destroy his image.

According to him, Ribadu is nursing a presidential ambition in 2031 and he is ready to eliminate every northerner that he thinks is on the radar.

“This project of destroying Nasir el-Rufai is Nuhu Ribadu’s conception. He is the architect and builder of that project. He is the one working with Uba Sani to implement it. So far, it has been frustrating for them.

“Somebody wants to destroy my reputation. Why? Nuhu Ribadu wants to be president in 2031. He has to eliminate every northerner that he thinks is on the radar,” Ribadu said.

Daily Trust reports that the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was the presidential candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011.