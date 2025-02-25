The National Industrial Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the reinstatement of the sacked Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olalekan Onafeko.

The order followed an ex parte application to the Court made by Onafeko through his counsel, Yusuf Nurudeen, in a case he filed against the Lagos State Government, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Attorney-General of Lagos State and Mr Ottun Babatunde.

Daily Trust reports that Onafeko was Clerk of the House before January 13 when Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was impeached as Speaker while he was replaced by his then Deputy, Mojisola Lasbat.

The House had sacked Onafeko as the Clerk of the House while Babatunde Ottun was appointed in an acting capacity.

Obasa is contesting his impeachment in court.

The claimant in the suit marked: NICN/LA/23/2025 sought an interim injunction restraining the six defendants from parading any individual including Babatunde as the clerk pending the hearing of the motion on notice for Interlocutory injunction already filed in the suit.

Granting the application, Justice M. N. Esowe in an ex parte order directed that Babatunde should cease to parade himself as Clerk.

Esowe ordered that what was in place in terms of the person in the saddle of the Clerk’s Office before the crisis rocking the House of Assembly should now prevail.

“That both parties shall maintain the peace and status quo ante bellum until the motion on notice is heard and determined,” Esowe ordered.

The judge slated the hearing of the motion on notice for March 3, 2024.