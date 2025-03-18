Amidst the heightening tension in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also present at the meeting are the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

Besides, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon.Tajudeen Abbas, and the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, were also spotted at the Presidential Villa.

It is unclear if the presiding officers of the National Assembly are part of the meeting with security chiefs.

Those in attendance are the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Directors General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Mr Adeola Ajayi and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Mohammed Mohammed.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not made public at the time of filing this report, it may not be unconnected with the security situation in the country.

Besides, the meeting is coming on the heels of is an explosion that rocked a section of the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community in Gonna Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The explosion occurred late on Monday night near the Bodo-Bonny Road under construction.

Recall that the youth wing of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) had given the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike a 48-hour to apologize to the Ijaw nation over his recent utterances on the political crisis in Rivers State.

The ultimatum issued to the minister to apologize over his alleged attack on PANDEF and South-South leaders expired on Monday.