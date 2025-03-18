A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member based in Lagos, Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, has issued an apology for describing Lagos as a “smelling state”.

Raye recently posted a video on TikTok where she criticised President Bola Tinubu over the country’s economic situation and also lamented the environmental condition of Nigeria’s most populous city.

The video went viral, generating reactions even from NYSC officials.

However, Raye wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that she regretted her remarks about Lagos, acknowledging that her words may have offended residents.

Raye admitted that her choice of language may have been insensitive and clarified that she never intended to insult those who call Lagos home.

She said her comments were based on personal observations as someone new to the city.

The corps member explained that her controversial statement was part of a broader initiative—a 30-day “rant challenge” designed to shed light on Nigeria’s pressing social and economic issues.

Her goal, she said, was to spark conversations and bring attention to the country’s deepening financial struggles.

“I want to first of all state that I am sorry to the people who were born and raised in Lagos State if you feel offended by what I said. I am sorry,” she wrote.

“But as a visitor here, I could tell there was a difference in the atmosphere and quality of air here. If the way that I put it triggered your emotions and the love for your birth state, I am sorry. I didn’t mean to talk down on your birth state.”

Raye further revealed that her original plan was to post 20 videos addressing various societal concerns, hoping to gain traction by the 20th day. However, her first video unexpectedly went viral, resonating with many Nigerians who share similar frustrations.

She also highlighted the financial difficulties faced by young Nigerians, pointing out that despite working over 45 hours a week, she and many others still struggle to afford simple leisure activities.

“When I started the 30-day rant challenge, I said I just wanted to be heard. I believed that if I got to DAY-20 people would begin to hear me and join me to speak to the government,” she explained.

“My target was to make at least 20 videos complaining until I was heard. Lucky for me, I didn’t even have to get to DAY 2 because a lot of us were actually angry, and Day 1 of the challenge was enough for people to join me.”

She continued, “I want better for myself. (And I hope you do too). The complaints I made are valid regardless of whatever ‘lifestyle’ you think I am living.

“I work 45+ hours a week and I should be able to afford hanging out with my friends every weekend. However, I can’t. But how many of us can actually afford to hang out with our friends? How many can afford that in reality? You spend all week working and can’t even feel alive during the weekends.”

Raye urged Nigerians to remain focused on demanding better living conditions rather than getting sidetracked by momentary controversies.

“I encourage all of us to ask for what we believe we deserve. I know distractions will take us again, very soon. But if we stay committed to asking for better we will get better,” she added.