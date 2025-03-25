Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Southeast Zone, on Monday said that President Ahmed Tinubu was indirectly inviting the military following the state of emergency on Rivers State.

In a press conference in Abakaliki, they condemned the action of President Ahmed Tinubu in declaring emergency rule in Rivers State, describing Mr. President’s actions as an affront to constitutional democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

They maintained that the action of Mr. President may indirectly invite the military, stating that President Tinubu has acted beyond his constitutional mandate, as this action violates the sovereignty of the state.

Speaking on behalf of other organizations under Situation Room, the Southeast representative of the Civil Society Situation Room and the Executive Director, Development and Integrity Intervention Goal Foundation (DIG), Chief Oliver Chima Ajah, further noted that the arbitrary removal of elected officials in Rivers State undermines the principles of federalism and sets a dangerous precedent where the federal government can unlawfully take over the governance of any state under flimsy pretexts.

They maintained that if this illegal declaration is allowed to stand, it could serve as a template for future undemocratic actions by the federal government against other states and embolden leaders to subvert democracy for personal or political gain.

He said, “Gentlemen of the press, we, the members and partners of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room) in the Southeast Zone, unequivocally reject and condemn in the strongest terms the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Ahmed Tinubu.

“These actions constitute an affront to constitutional democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria. We state that the President has acted beyond his constitutional mandate, as this action violates the sovereignty of the state.

“We therefore reject this reckless and unlawful suspension of elected officials and democratic institutions in Rivers State. The people of Rivers State exercised their constitutional right by electing their leaders.

“The President’s action is a blatant disregard for their democratic choice and disenfranchises the citizens by imposing a federally appointed administrator over a duly elected government.

“The appointment of a sole administrator in a democratic era is illegal, unconstitutional, and unacceptable, and there is no provision in the Nigerian Constitution which empowers the President to appoint an unelected individual to govern a federating unit.

“This endangers the progress Nigeria has made in strengthening democratic governance since 1999 and moves the country closer to authoritarian rule. Based on these observations:

“We demand the immediate reversal of the state of emergency in Rivers State because there is no constitutional or moral justification for the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

“The President must publicly apologize to the people of Rivers State and Nigeria for violating their democratic rights and unlawfully usurping the powers of their elected leaders.

“The judiciary and relevant stakeholders must act to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy by ensuring that the President’s unconstitutional actions are condemned and that no such overreach is permitted in the future.”

Some of the organizations present during the press conference include Development & Integrity Intervention Foundation, International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre (IPCRC), Social and Integral Development Centre (SIDEC), Agents of Communication and Development (A-CODE), Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD), Initiative for Gender Inclusion and Transformation Advocates (IGITA), and others.