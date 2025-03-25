The Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, has resigned his appointment.

The resignation of the HoS, who served under the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara was contained in a statement issued by the Chief of Staff to the Sole Administrator and obtained by newsmen on Tuesday morning.

The Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), thanked Nwaeke for his service to him within the short period since he assumed office and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The statement reads, “The office of His Excellency, the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (retd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, is saddened to announce the resignation of the Head of Service, Rivers State, Dr George Nwaeke, FCA, Mni.

“His Excellency, the Administrator appreciates the immense contributions he has shown this administration in the short period he served and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Ibas has appointed Prof. Ibibi Worika as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government.

Worika’s appointment was also contained in a statement from the office of the Sole Administrator also obtained on Tuesday morning.

The statement reads, “His Excellency, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.) CFR, the Administrator of Rivers State, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG).

“His appointment follows careful consideration of his credentials, extensive experience, and performance during rigorous selection process.

“Professor Worika’s distinguished career spans academia, international legal practice, and high-level policy advisory roles, making him uniquely qualified to support the administrator in the onerous task of achieving Mr President’s mandate. His appointment takes immediate effect.

“Professor Worika’s appointment reflects the administrator’s commitment to harnessing the great human capital of the Rivers’ people to work with him to achieve the much-needed peace, stability and security.”