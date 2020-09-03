Rivers State begins demolition of houses for flyover project

The Rivers State Government on Wednesday began the demolition of property to pave the way for the expansion and repairs of the Rumuola flyover project in Obio/Akpor LGA of the state.

The State Commissioner for Works, Austin Chioma, had in a special government announcement, said the demolition would begin today (Thursday).

Chioma added that landlords whose property were affected and paid compensation should cooperate, while pedestrians were advised to steer clear from the construction area for their own safety.

But during the exercise on Wednesday, owners of some demolished shops in the area appealed to the state government for compensation, saying only land owners were paid.

Speaking with our correspondent on Wednesday, a shop owner near the flyover, Amos Joe, expressed surprise at the demolition, even as he said government only paid compensation to land owners, leaving them to their fate.

“We were expecting that as they were paying compensation for the land owners, they will also do something for us. But they never did anything. They just settled the landlords and left the tenants. We are begging the governor to assist us,” Joe said.

On his part, another shop owner, who gave his name as Ogechukwu, expressed the hope of returning to the area at the completion of the project.