The newly elected chairmen and vice chairmen of the 20 local government areas and 37 local development areas of Lagos State have been sworn in.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, swore in the officials at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Sunday.

The council chairmen and councillors emerged following the July 12, 2025, elections held in the state.

Speaking at the event, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Robert, congratulated the council chairmen on their emergence.

“Your victories at the polls are a testament to your grassroots appeal and the confidence the people have reposed in you.

“The credibility of your emergence, anchored on transparency and broad-based support, is what has culminated in the swearing-in exercise we are gathered here to witness today,” he said.

Robert also commended Sanwo-Olu for promoting grassroots democracy, noting that his leadership ensured the implementation of all necessary measures for a peaceful, transparent, and credible local government election.

“And by extension, we recognise and commend the father of modern democracy in Nigeria, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for laying the visionary foundation that continues to guide the growth of democratic institutions in our dear state and nation.

“Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, it is my singular honour and privilege at this juncture to present the 57 duly elected chairmen and vice chairmen to the Governor of Lagos State, for the statutory swearing-in exercise as stipulated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Laws of Lagos State,” Robert added.