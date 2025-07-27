Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has debunked rumours suggesting she has retired from international football, as she described the claims as baseless.

Oshoala disclosed this on Saturday while speaking with reporters in Morocco after Nigeria’s thrilling 3-2 victory over the host nation in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The six-time African Player of the Year said, ”I don’t know where that came from. I get it, but I’m not bothered.

“I’m still here. I’m still playing. I’m still doing my job. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Reflecting on the Super Falcons’ dramatic win, Oshoala used the moment to encourage young players and fans to remain resilient and hopeful.

“I just think from today’s (Saturday) game, what I would say is don’t give up, keep fighting until the end.”

She added, “There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. If you believe, only if you believe.

“To be honest with you, I’m always ready. I always tell my girls like, stay ready anytime you can get called on, upon.

“And when you get called on, go out there and show yourselves.”

Oshoala made her senior debut for Nigeria in 2013 under interim coach Edwin Okon in a friendly against Japan.

Her international breakthrough came a year later at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Canada, where she emerged as the tournament’s best player and top scorer with seven goals.