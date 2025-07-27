Former Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, Hon. Justice Ishaq Bello, has called on governors to sign death warrants for inmates convicted of capital offences who have exhausted all legal remedies.

Speaking at the Nigeria Human Rights Conference with the theme: ‘The right to development, rule of law and Nigerian dream’, on Friday, in Enugu, Enugu State, Justice Bello stated that governors’ reluctance to sign death warrants was contributing to the perpetuation of crimes in society.

“If you are a judge, a case comes before you; you hear it and fairly decide. If your decision is in civil matter, you will do the needful as the law requires of you.

“If it is criminal, you’re made conviction and if there’s any role for any governor, let him perform it,” Justice Bello said.

According to Justice Bello, the refusal of governors to fulfill their constitutional obligations is indirectly encouraging criminals.

Justice Bello decried the lapses in the system, where governors had neglected their responsibility, making society permissive to the continuity of crimes.

He cited his experience as chairman of prison reforms and decongestion, where he encountered numerous inmates on death row due to governors’ hesitation to sign death warrants.

“By refusing to fulfill their constitutional obligations as required by the law, they indirectly encourage the criminals in their atrocities,” Justice Bello said.

He argued that signing death warrants was part of the criminal justice system and would help decongest prison facilities.

He noted that governors’ reluctance stemmed from a lack of understanding of their roles, rather than a flaw in the law.

“Some governors have expressed humanitarian concerns, while others cite complexities in the legal system as reasons for not signing death warrants,” he said.

Justice Bello criticised comparisons between Nigeria’s justice system and those of the UK and US, highlighting the significant differences in infrastructure and funding.

“What investment is done in the judiciary, in the police, among others? Wherever that is responsibility, there’s need for funding,” he said.